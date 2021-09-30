'Attack': John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer To Release On Republic Day 2022

John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to thrill the audiences on the occasion of Republic Day next year, which marks the release of their action-thriller Attack. Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, September 30, the actor revealed the film's release date along with an intense-looking poster. The movie, which is said to be inspired by true events, clocks the events of a hostage crisis.

Attack has been directed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand, while John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor are onboard as producers. With the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen theatres in the state, several big-budget films have announced their release dates. John will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns, which marks its release on Eid 2022.

John Abraham's Attack to release on Republic Day 2022

Making the announcement today, John took to his social media handles and wrote, "A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack." The tagline of the poster, which gives a glimpse of John's character, read, "A NATION BUILDS A SUPER SOLDIER". Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!" Apart from John and Jacqueline the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

The movie was originally slated to release worldwide on August 13, 2021, which would have been this year's Independence Day weekend. However, it faced postponement due to the shooting suspension. It will now witness a theatrical release on January 26, 2022. The Lakshya Raj Anand debut directorial will showcase the story of rescue by an attack team, which will be led by John's character.

On the work front, John, who recently announced the release date of the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns, will soon be featured in Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor's last appearance was in the movies Sardaar Ka Grandson and Mumbai Saga. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for two movies Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. She is set to star in the comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in their social drama Doctor G.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TheJohnAbraham)