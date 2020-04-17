Ayesha Takia's Husband Farhan Azim Gives His Hotel To BMC As A Quarantine Centre

Maharashtra is the state facing the highest number of COVID-19 cases. This has increased the need for quarantine facilities for the medical staff and other personnel who are fighting the virus at the frontline. With the demand increasing, many Bollywood celebs who are own hotels and offices spaces are giving their resources. Now Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi has offered his hotel to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility.

Farhan Azmi gives his hotel to BMC

Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi who owns the Gulf Hotel in South of Mumbai has reportedly offered his hotel to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility. This was reported by an entertainment portal. It was also reported that Ayesha Takia's husband talked to the portal and expressed that everyone is in this together. He then added that his hotel is given to the BMC and the Mumbai Police as quarantine centre. He also added that the hotel is a small space and he hopes that the government will help the small business in future too.

Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi took to his Instagram to share a picture of a tweet where he revealed that he is giving his hotel to the authorities. In the post, he wrote "Gulf Hotel deserves a standing ovation for stepping up each time during times of crisis. From sheltering the riot victims during 1993 Mumbai riots from Dharavi, Pratiksha Nagar & several other areas of #mumbai till this day during #covid_19 #lockdown providing protection to those protecting US, @mumbai.police_ 🙏🏼♥️". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from Ayesha Takia and her husband, Sonu Sood also offered his hotel in the city for the frontline healthcare workers. He released a statement and said that he is giving his hotel to doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff as accommodation while they battle the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at the statement here.

