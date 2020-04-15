Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Simpsons Avatars Will Leave You In Splits

The outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed people indoors around the globe. In this time of crisis, many popular celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated with their day-to-day life and are also creating awareness to curb the spread of Coronavirus. In this time of crisis, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to share an animated caricature of him and his wife Tahira Kashyap who look like the Simpsons. This is being loved by the fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap become the Simpsons

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram on April 15, 2020, to share a picture of him and his wife where both have been made into an animated caricature form the hit animated show The Simpsons. In the picture, Ayushmann is seen sporting a white t-shirt and a yellow and red jacket with a blue denim pant. Whereas Tahira Kashyap is seen sporting a white top and blue denim pant with jomo written on the top. Tahira is also seen wearing specs in the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the picture by writing "We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons! All other fans out there, say "Woah Mama", and head to @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium because the funniest family in the world is here! #TheSimpsonsAreHere". In the caption, he expressed that The Simpsons is now available online to watch.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma also has shared a picture of herself as an animated caricature. She was seen in as Velma and Virat Kohli was seen in as Shaggy in the post her fan-created and she shared. Take a look at Anushka's post here.

