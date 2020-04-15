Kartik Aaryan Asks Doctor If consuming Alcohol Kills COVID-19 Virus; Doctor Answers

In this time of quarantine, Kartik Aaryan is at home and is practising social distancing like all of us. In his time in lockdown, he recently talked to a doctor and busted several myths and showed his fans the truths and facts. Kartik Aaryan took to YouTube and started a talk show titled Koki Poochega.

The second episode of this show was released yesterday, and in this episode, Kartik Aaryan talked to Dr. Meemansa Buch. She is a Gujarat based doctor who has been treating active COVID-19 patients. The actor asked one question which many young fans of his wanted the answer to. Take a look a the conversation here.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan's Pictures With Other Bollywood Actors Show That He Loves Socialising

Kartik Aaryan asks the doctor about consuming alcohol to kill COVID-19

Kartik Aaryan in his latest talk show Koki Poochega episode talked to Dr. Meemansa Buch and talked about many things. One of which was whether consuming alcohol is a kill the virus in the stomach. To this, Dr. Meemansa Buch replied by saying that it is a myth and this rumour about consuming alcohol is not at all true.

In the video, at seven minutes and 38 seconds, you can see Kartik asking the question to the doctor. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors In Perfect And Iconic Moustache Look

This series premiered on Saturday, April 11, 2020, and featured India's first Coronavirus survivor, Sumiti Singh. The show received massive response as Kartik Aaryan interviewed Sumiti on the show to learn more about the disease.

In the second episode of his talk show, he hosted Dr. Meemansa Buch. Dr. Meemansa Buch is a healthcare professional from Gujarat, who has been working tirelessly to help patients during the Coronavirus pandemic. She has also treated multiple COVID-19 positive patients at her hospital. She is one of the first doctors to treat a Coronavirus patient in India. She debunked several Coronavirus myths that have been in the minds of his fans from the beginning of the pandemic. Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has also contributed around Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES fund.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Releases Episode Two Of 'Koki Poochega', Featuring Dr Meemansa Buch

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan's Coronavirus Show Lauded By Ekta Kapoor, Says 'glad You Are Not A Producer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.