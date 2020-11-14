Ayushmann Khurrana & Family's Diwali Is 'socially-distanced', 'masked' & All Things Royal

Ayushmann Khurrana along with wife Tahira Kashyap, brother Aparshakti and the entire family posed for a perfect family portrait dressed in a colour theme of white. Wishing fans, Ayushmann wrote, "Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I’m exactly 6 ft apart from my family. Sigh." [sic]

Tahira wrote, "Social distancing = top of our mind, top of our game" [sic] Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh for the shoot of his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor

‘I Have Checked Into Hotel’, Says Ayushmann

The actor who is in his hometown chose to check-in at a hotel. He chose not to go home due to the coronavirus threat and the risk he could put his family in.

Ayushmann told Hindustan Times, “I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

He further added, “Following this, I have checked into a hotel along with the entire production team. We are all staying there till the end of the shoot. Whenever I go to meet my family now, we are maintaining social distance and also wearing our masks. It feels odd but it is an important security step.”

Ayushmann Khurrana practices social distancing from wife Tahira Kashyap; shares picture

Tahira Kashyap opens up about her insecurities regarding Ayushmann's intimate scenes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.