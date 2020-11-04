Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Her Insecurities Regarding Ayushmann's Intimate Scenes

Tahira Kashyap is a filmmaker and also an author. She has authored her fourth book 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tahira Kashyap has opened up about her insecurities regarding husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s intimate scenes in the movies. Read ahead to know more.

Tahira Kashyap would get insecure about Ayushmann’s intimate scenes

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tahira Kashyap has revealed that she would get insecure about Ayushmann Khurrana’s intimate scenes. She said that her marriage suffered because of her insecurities. She also suffered from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) because of it.

Tahira Kashyap has explained the reason for her insecurities as well. She said that she was pregnant and had gained weight. She kept thinking that she is looking like this and that her husband is romancing onscreen. She also described her reactions as immature.

Tahira also said that her insecurities began with Vicky Donor and did not stop there. When Ayushmann Khurrana recorded the longest onscreen kiss in Nautanki Saala, she felt similar feelings surging again. But now her attitude has flipped 180 degrees. She now looks through an artist’s perspective at these scenes.

Reflecting on this, she said that she recalls telling Sriram sir, the director of Andhadhun, that Ayushmann’s and Radhika Apte’s lovemaking scene should have been longer. She felt that the scene that was finally shot was abrupt and short. She also said that because of being a filmmaker, she has now realised that she, too, would want an actor to enact a love scene for the film, regardless of whose boyfriend or husband he is.

Tahira Kashya’s latest book 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is being widely loved by people and even celebrities. Many celebrities have taken to their Instagram to praise Kashyap’s book. Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Masaba Gupta and Varun Dhawan among others are all in praise of the book.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana’s love story is one of the most adorable ones. They are childhood sweethearts. Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have been married for 12 years now. They have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Image courtesy- @tahirakashyap Instagram

