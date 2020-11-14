Ayushmann Khurrana Practices Social Distancing From Wife Tahira Kashyap; Shares Picture

Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting for his next film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture that shows him practising social distancing with ‘sagi biwi’ (Real wife) Tahira Kashyap during Diwali celebrations. "I am practising social distancing with my real wife these days. What are these days? Happy Choti Diwali from us," wrote Ayushmann.

Tahira also shared a few pictures showing the kids preparing for Diwali.

‘I Have Checked Into Hotel’, Says Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh for the shoots of his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor who is in his hometown chose to check-in at a hotel. He chose not to go home due to the coronavirus threat and the risk he could put his family in.

Ayushmann told Hindustan Times, “I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

He further added, “Following this, I have checked into a hotel along with the entire production team. We are all staying there till the end of the shoot. Whenever I go to meet my family now, we are maintaining social distance and also wearing our masks. It feels odd but it is an important security step.”

The actor admitted that he is missing his family and spending time with them and said that he is getting tested at regular intervals during the shoot, to make sure he is healthy. He explains how staying in the hotel is safe for both his family and the crew members and that the team is trying to create a bio-bubble. He added, “Once the shoot is complete, I will catch up on lost time with my family and I’m really looking forward to it.”

