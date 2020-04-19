Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Take Up TikTok's '#WhoIsMoreLikelyTo' Challenge; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap's latest video is pure couple goals! The video is so funny and honest that director Ekta Kapoor confessed that she might just get married after seeing this video because she found it so 'cute'.

Taking up TikTok's 'Who is More Likely To' challenge, Ayushmann and Tahira spilled some secrets of their marriage and captioned the video as, "We are pretty confident about these questions".

Questions like — 'Who is always right?', or 'Who dresses better', 'Who is a better kisser', 'Who works harder?', 'Who is smarter', both of them pointed at themselves.

But when the question was, 'Who's more Horny' or 'Who's going to make more money?', 'Who's likely to forget anniversary or write a love poem?', 'Who's more argumentative', 'Who's the bigger baby when sick', 'Who's the most embarrassing?' — both pointed at Ayushmann.

'Who buys better gifts', 'Who's more jealous', 'Who's been in more car accidents' — went to Tahira. The video concluded with 'Who is the better half?' and both pointed to Tahira Kashyap.

Reacting to the video, Yami Gautam wrote, "Hahaha.. So cute," while Nushrat Bharucha wrote, "Aww too cute." Tiger Shroff couldn't stop laughing while Esha Gupta called the video 'Best'.

Did Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law play a role in Ramayan? Tahira Kashyap clarifies

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his "caveman sessions" on Instagram

Recently, Ayushamnn Khurrana uploaded a video of his workout session on his Instagram. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor seems to be hung up with the ongoing trend of Money Heist. This is easily seen through his workout session video as the show’s famous song, Bella Ciao is being played in the background.

He also captioned his story with, "caveman sessions". It is not surprising to hear Bella Ciao as it has gained massive popularity since it got featured in the Spanish television show, Money Heist. A few days ago, Khurrana even uploaded a video of himself playing the tune on the piano.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Amitabh Bachchan's unreleased film 'Shoebite' Sircar's best work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.