Ayushmann Khurrana Collabs With Anand L Rai For 'Action Hero', Calls It's 'genre-breaking'

After completing Doctor G and several other projects, Ayushmann Khurrana is now set for another journey with Action Hero. The actor is collaborating once again with Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar for a film. Announcing the project, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed the film would be another "genre-breaking" collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana recently announced his new venture, Action Hero, by sharing an animated teaser. The teaser began with Ayushmann Khurrana's voice in the background. He said, "Hero tha isliye do life jee raha tha, ek parde par aur ek asal zindagi mein. Usne aakar dono ke beech ka dhaga kheench diya. Romantic hero hota to naach ga kr nipta deta, but mujhe ladna padega dost. Dikkat bas ek i hai, mujhe ladne ki acting aati hai, ladna nahi. " (He was a hero, due to which he was living two different reel and real lives. He came and pulled the string in between the two. If I were a romance hero, it must have been easy for him, but I will have to fight. There is only one problem, I can only act but not fight.)

The teaser further saw several animations of a man jumping over buildings and hanging on Big Ben. It also saw Ayushmann's poster on Piccadilly Circus. Sharing the teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and Bhushan Kumar! This one’s special!". The film would mark Ayushmann's first venture in the action genre.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Action Hero

Anirudh Iyer would mark his directorial debut with Action Hero, which would be bankrolled by T-Series and Yellow Productions. Ayushmann had earlier worked with the production houses in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In a chat with Variety, Ayushmann Khurrana said he has been hoping the track of him and production houses entertaining the audience will continue with the film. He further called the production houses his second home and revealed he instantly agreed to do the film. The Vicky Donor actor also revealed the upcoming film's script is zany, fresh, disruptive, and has all trappings of cinema that he has come across. The film will be shot in India and the UK.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk