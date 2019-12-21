Ayushmann Khurrana Gets ‘most Stylish Icon’ Trophy, Sonakshi Sinha Says, 'wrong Award'

Ayushmann Khurrana was recently awarded 'The Most Stylish Icon' and the actor took to his Instagram to thank the organisers for the recognition. But actress Sonakshi Sinha doesn't agree with it and called it the 'wrong award'. She said, "Wrong award. Best acting icon. Fo sho!!!" [sic] Now isn't that true? Right from his release in 2017 — Bareilly Ki Barfi — to 2019 release — Bala — Ayushmann has delivered seven back-to-back box-office hits.

Ayushmann Khurrana has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. He will once again be sharing screen space with actor Bhumi Pednekar after their recent movie Bala. Both will again share scree space in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to their earlier film Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which dealt with issues of self-esteem between a couple due to failed attempts at physical intimacy. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film with his debut director Shoojit Sircar titled Gulabo Sitabo along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Vicky Donor actor claimed that he feels honored to share the screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February 2020.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise and features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kicha Sudeep in pivotal roles. The movie shows the past life of the protagonist Chulbul Pandey, and its connection to his present life. The film also marks the Bollywood debut for Saiee Manjrekar, who is the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 has been produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the highly-anticipated film of the year finally hit the theatres on Friday, December 20.

