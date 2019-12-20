Sonakshi Sinha On Her Role In Dabangg Films: 'Always Grateful For What Rajjo Made Me'

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dabangg 3 on December 20. The actor has played the role of Rajjo for the previous films in the Dabangg franchise and is all set to return and reprise the role for the third installment. Sonakshi spoke about the role and claimed that since it had been her debut performance as Rajjo (for which she had received critical acclaim and recognition), the actor doesn't think that she would ever be tired of playing the role. The actor will be portraying the role of the coy housewife for the third time in her ten-year-long career in Bollywood as she expressed that she is grateful towards the film franchise for giving her a steady platform in Bollywood.

"I am what I am because of Dabangg. I was noticed in Dabangg and it's my very first film, my very first character so I will always be grateful, thankful and loyal to that film. Even if they need me for a guest appearance I will do that role,"

In an exclusive interview with a national daily, the Dabangg actor revealed that she feels a connection with the character of Rajjo that she portrays onscreen in the Dabangg franchise films. The reason she took this role as her Bollywood debut, she revealed, is because she could identify with the character and believed she could do justice to the role. Sonakshi recalled that it had been an instinctive decision to act in the first Dabangg movie as the character appealed to her in the most organic way.

Dabangg 3 in theaters now

Dabangg 3 is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise and features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kicha Sudeep in pivotal roles. The movie shows the past life of the protagonist Chulbul Pandey, and its connection to his present life. The film also marks the Bollywood debut for Saiee Manjrekar, who is the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 has been produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the highly-anticipated film of the year finally hit the theatres on Friday, December 20.

