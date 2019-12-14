Want To Be Successful? Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest Post States It All

Ayushmann Khurrana in a recent Instagram post stated all the points to be successful. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt teamed with pants and scarves and shared it with the caption, "Sehat, mehnat, hunar, adaa aur aakhir mein uski razaa.” ( health, hard work, talent, Adaa and God willing). See the picture below-

Ayushmann Khurrana's post says it all

The Bala star is popular for being a versatile as well as an all-rounder actor who can perform any type of roles on screen. The talented actor started his career doing a variety of roles like being a radio jockey, post which he participated in the reality show Roadies and ended up winning the show in 2004. After hosting a number of shows in MTV and other channels, he finally made his Bollywood debut with the movie Vicky Donor after which Ayushmann saw no turning back and has showcased his talent with each of the movies he stars in.

Ayushmann Khurrana has had three consecutive commercial hits and critically acclaimed films this year. Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, all had different themes and tones but starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead, and all three of them became massive hits at the box office and were praised by critics and fans alike. With 2019 nearing its end, the actor recently decided to give an interview to a news organisation, where he stated that this year was an eye-opener for him.

n the interview, Ayushmann Khurrana said that 2019 had been an eye-opening year for him. He explained his plan on how to entertain audiences next year, saying that this year has bolstered his belief that he should only back content that is fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental due to the fact that, that was what audiences expected out of him this year as well.

