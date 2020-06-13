Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Hosted A TV Show With Nikhil Chinapa Before B'wood Debut?

As Ayushmann Khurrana's film Gulabo Sitabo hit OTT platform on June 12, VJ Nikhil Chinapa took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from a TV reality show they shot together almost two decades back. Hosting India's Got Talent together wearing bright outfits, Nikhil wrote, 'We were both a bit colourful back then'.

In another post, Nikhil shared a video of the two dancing inside their vanity van to shoot for Season 2 of the same reality show. Reacting to the nostalgia, Ayushmann wrote, "Pure Gold".

10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India’s Got Talent on @ColorsTV



Thanks for the video Nikhil Vyas.. more pics coming up next 😄 pic.twitter.com/nsnTupfNY8 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 13, 2020

As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then 😄 #IndiasGotTalent @ColorsTV. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is. 🇮🇳



Thanks for the pictures @Envyas! pic.twitter.com/p3TWjlmi6l — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 13, 2020

Palash Sen shares Ayushmann Khurrana’s throwback picture

Playback singer Palash Sen took to his social media to share a throwback picture with Ayushmann Khurrana. In the photo, one can see a younger version of the actor alongside Sen. The picture was taken in 2003 when Ayushmann Khurrana took part in the singing reality show Popstars where Palash Sen was a judge.

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life drama-comedy film. The film tells the story of Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has already started receiving positive reviews. Fans are especially loving the chemistry shared between Ayushmann and Big B.

