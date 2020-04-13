Nushrat Bharucha Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana Encouraged Her To Post Poems Online

After impressing many of her fans with her performances in films like Dream Girl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, etc. Nushrat Bharucha is all set to share her other talent with the world. A few weeks ago, on the occasion of World Poetry Day, the actor shared a few lines from her poem. Bharucha recently spoke about the same at length.

Nushrat Bharucha talks about her poetry and how Ayushmann Khurrana encouraged her

Nushrat Bharucha revealed in a recent interview that she has been penning down her poems for almost three years now. She added that she would write down her thoughts and save them on her phone. Nushrat Bharucha said that she was skeptical about it and hence, stayed away from sharing them with her fans.

However, it was one of her fellow poet-friends that encouraged her to go ahead and share her poems with the world. Nushrat Bharucha said that Ayushmann Khurrana gave her the much-needed courage and confidence to start posting her poems on social media. She added that with each passing post, she is gaining confidence in herself about it.

Nushrat Bharucha further said in the same interview that she is nervous about how her fans and the audience will react to the same. She said that she completely understands how poems speak differently to various people. Bharucha said that she crunches in time for her writing between schedules.

The actor added that she is required to travel a lot due to her work. However, she said that she uses this time to focus on her writing instead of anything else. Nushrat Bharucha recalled how during one of her previous flights, while everyone did their own thing, she decided to focus on her writing and that is when it all began.

