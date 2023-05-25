Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Mourn P Khurrana's Demise With Heartfelt Posts

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurrana died on Friday (May 19). Recently, the actors organised a prayer meet for their late father. The Dream Girl actor penned a heartfelt note and shared a some emotional moments from the prayer meet.

In the first photo, Ayushmann and Aparshakti could be been holding their mother's hands as they walked through with their father's portrait in the background. The second photo featured a banner that had P Khurrana's photo. "1950-2023 Shri P. Khurrana will live in our hearts forever" was written on it. In the third photo, the entire family could be seen praying with folded hands. The last photo featured a glass jar filled with jaggery. It had a note stuck on it which read, "This is my favourite sweet. Hope you like it too. - P Khurrana."

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ayushmann thanked his father for his upbringing, love and the sweet memories he left behind. He wrote, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Peheli baar Aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. (We have to take care of our mother and stay with her forever. To be like our father, we have to go away from them. For the first time, I'm feeling that my father is close yet far from us). Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour, and the most beautiful memories. Jai Jai."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana attending father P. Khurrana's prayer meet. (Source: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana and his family at P Khurrana's prayer meet (Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Photos from P Khurrana's prayer meet (Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana gave a glimpse of his father's favourite sweet (Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also shared a video on her Instagram handle. The video was a montage of the family's precious moments. Alongside the post, she penned a note and shared that she shared a close relationship with him ever since she was in high school. From coming to his house for the first time to gifting him a portrait from her first salary, Tahira recounted it all. Take a look at the video here.

Astrologer P Khurrana passes away

Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana breathed his last at 10:30 am on May 19 in Mohali. He died after suffering from a prolonged incurable illness. The family confirmed the news of his demise and issued a statement that read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, astrologer P Khurrana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss." The last rites were performed on the same day.