After director Tahira Kashyap, her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be cleaned bowled after watching Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The upcoming film that is directed by Kabir Khan revolves around the historic 1983 world cup match where India emerged victoriously. The actor who watched the film during the special screening revealed on Twitter that he was left teary-eyed while witnessing the historic match.

The film has been receiving terrific responses and love from the fraternity members who were absolutely amazed after watching the sports drama. The film will see Ranveer Singh take on the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil's wife Romi Dev on screen. Apart from the leading duo, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens note for Ranveer Singh starrer

Ayushmann called himself a ‘cricket buff’ and declared himself as Ranveer Singh’s fan after watching him stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev so marvelously. While pouring his love on the entire team and lauding their hard work, Ayushmann wrote, “#ThisIs83 is a great cinema experience! Being a cricket buff it was a crazy trip! Didn’t realise I was watching the entire film with moist eyes. Dear @RanveerOfficial I’m not your contemporary, I’m a fan! And @kabirkhankk sir your commercial cinematic language is sheer poetry!.”

#ThisIs83 is a great cinema experience! Being a cricket buff it was a crazy trip! Didn’t realise I was watching the entire film with moist eyes. Dear @RanveerOfficial I’m not your contemporary, I’m a fan! And @kabirkhankk sir your commercial cinematic language is sheer poetry! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 23, 2021



Apart from Ayushmann, several other celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Tahira Kashyap, Palak Muchhal, Roshni Chopra, and others have already watched the film and have given it rave reviews. Meanwhile, Ahead of its release, Kapil Dev reminisced about the world cup, noting that it was a dream to play for India, and an even bigger achievement to lead the national team. In a message via social media, he stated “It was a dream to play for India. A bigger dream was to become captain for the national team. And I had never imagined lifting the world cup on the balcony of Lord's. Now you can watch 83 with us on the big screen after two days.”

IMAGE: Instagram/AyushmannK/Twitter/83theFilm