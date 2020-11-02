Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' Plot Turns Real, Husband Booked For Hiding Baldness From Wife

A Thane woman has filed a case against her husband accusing him of 'cheating' for failing to reveal the fact that he is bald. In the real-life 'Bala' (Bollywood film) case, a case was registered against the man for criminal breach of trust and defamation at Naya Nagar Police station in Thane, informed Senior Inspector Kailash Barve. 'Bala' is a 2019 film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, based on the story of a man who suffers from male pattern baldness and faces societal pressure due to the same.

Husband Booked for Baldness

The 27-year old woman is a chartered accountant and has alleged that her husband and his family cheated her by hiding the information about his baldness before their marriage. She has also stated that her husband has been wearing a wig to hide the fact while adding that had she known about his baldness she would not have married the man. The couple has been married for two years.

In her complaint, the woman has claimed that she found out about her husband's baldness a day after their marriage and she tried to speak to her husband's family about it but they brushed it off stating that it wasn't a serious issue. As media reports, the wife has also accused her 29-year old husband of 'performing unnatural sexual acts' and her in-laws of harassment for dowry.

According to media reports, Senior Inspector of Naya Nagar Police station Kailash Barve informed that the husband and his parents have been booked under Section 498 for subjection a woman to 'cruelty' or dowry harassment, Section 406 for criminal breach of trust, Section 500 for defamation, Section 377 for unnatural offences related to sex along with Section 66 and 66 (c) of IT Act. He further informed that while the parents have managed to obtain anticipatory bail, the husband's application was rejected and he was instructed to surrender before the police by a Thane court.

(With inputs from ANI)