Ayushmann Khurrana's Quirky Outfit Gets Compared To Ranveer Singh; Check Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor has given fans many hit films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Subh Magal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Article 15, and Dream Girl, all of which went on to become box-office successes. His recent film, Bala, which deals with the issue of premature balding, was also declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. Ayushmann is not only known for his acting but is also known for his fashion game in the industry. He has been seen sporting interesting outfits and also updates his fans with his latest style on his social media handle.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently made an appearance at the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2019. The actor looked fashionable as he sported an all-white suit and topped it with a white cape. The actor completed the look with transparent glasses and gel-styled hair. Ayushmann was all smiles for the paparazzi and he struck a pose for the camera. Fans were impressed to see Ayushmann in his quirky avatar. However, few netizens called out the look to be inspired by Ranveer Singh who is very well known for his quirky outfits. Check out the images of Ayushmann Khurrana at the award function.

On the work front, basking in the success of his recent film Bala, Ayushmann has given audiences some good content-driven films with some path-breaking performances throughout his career after he debuted in Vicky Donor. The actor has already signed for two movies in his kitty which are titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is the second installment of his hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. As per reports, a Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be the third upcoming film to fall into his kitty.

