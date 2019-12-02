Ayushmann Khurrana Roped In By Sajid Nadiadwala For A Nitesh Tiwari Directorial

Ayushanmann Khurrana has been giving back-to-back hits, entertaining audiences and winning hearts all over. The actor has been lauded for his performance in Dum Lagake Haisha and the positive word of mouth continues for his latest film Bala too. The film marked the seventh consecutive hit of the actor at the box office. The actor has now been roped by Sajid Nadiadwala to star in his next film to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ayushmann in a Nitesh Tiwari directorial?

Ayushmann has emerged as a revolutionary actor who has done some path-breaking performances throughout his career which started with Vicky Donor and has done exceedingly well. The Bala actor already has two movies in his kitty titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is the second installment of his hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be the third upcoming film to fall in his kitty.

Nitesh Tiwari has directed some exceptional films like Dangal, Chichchore, and Chillar Party which have broken multiple stereotypes while Ayushmann's career trajectory too, has broken the glass ceiling with the type of movies that he has done. Thus, the expectations from the duo are already high and it will be an interesting collaboration to look forward to.

According to media reports, producer Sajid Nadiadwala wanted to rope in Ayushmann Khurrana for a project for a long time. The news of Sajid and Nitesh's collaboration for a project is already out, so it pretty much hints at the leading hero as well. In terms of the leading lady, there is not much revealed but the reports state that it would be an A-lister.

