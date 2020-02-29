Ayushmann Khurrana Responds To Lata Mangeshkar's Words Of Praise For 'Andhadhun'

Responding to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's tweet in praise of his National Award-winning film 'Andhadhun', Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that it was perhaps for these words of motivation from her that he worked this hard.

Khurrana thanked Mangeshkar and said that it means a lot to him. The 90-year old legendary singer greeted the Bala actor and said, "I watched your film Andhadhun today. You have done a great job and I also liked the songs that you have sung in the film. I congratulate you and wish more glory for you in the future."

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for 'Andhadhun love' after receiving National Film Award

What is Andhadhun about?

Andhadhun revolves around the story of Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) who gets tangled in the cobwebs of karma. Akash, a pianist, meets Sophie (Radhika Apte) through sheer fate after which the two become friends. She turns into his lady luck helping him find a job at her father's restaurant. Everything goes well between the duo until Akash bumps into Pramod Singh (Anil Dhawan). Tabu essays the role of Simi, Pramod Singh's wife.

Celebrating the first anniversary of his National Award-winning film "Andhadhun" in October 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana said the movie pushed him to "challenge his inhibitions". The 35-year-old actor, who played a pianist in the Sriram Raghavan-directed movie, said the film-shaped him as an actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana to Vicky Kaushal: 3 breakout actors who ahone through the decade

"As an artist, I'm a constant learner of the craft of acting. I'm always looking out for films that make me better, that challenge my thinking, my beliefs and opens me up to absorb new things. 'Andhadhun' has truly been one such film that has shaped me as an actor today," Ayushmann said in a statement.

"It taught me to challenge my inhibitions and showcase a completely different side to my craft that surprised me and also pleasantly surprised the audiences. I'm thankful to my director Sriram Raghavan for trusting me with his vision and thankful to the universe for giving me projects like this which I can be so proud of," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.