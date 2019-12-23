Ayushmann Khurrana To Vicky Kaushal: 3 Breakout Actors Who Ahone Through The Decade

Bollywood has seen a shift in the kind of cinema that was served to the audience in the last decade. Subsequently, the industry also introduced to us some of the finest talents that we have seen until now. The last decade saw numerous actors rise from the bottom and find their way to the top of the ladder:

Here is a look at the top breakout actors of the last decade

1. Ayushmann Khurrana

With his unconventional choice of films, Ayushmann Khurrana tops the lost as one of the biggest stars of the last decade. He started his career with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. Since then he has been a part of many critically acclaimed and socially relevant films like Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, and the most recent Bala. Ayushmann can be safely assumed as the one who set the trend for off-beat cinema in Bollywood.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal chose to debut with a low-budget independent film like Masaan but quickly climbed up the ladder. In a career spanning for almost four years, he has already bagged a National Film Award. Fans are currently looking forward to his next film, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship which will see Vicky star in a horror film for the first time. He will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh where he plays the role of a freedom-fighter.

3. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! But she rose to fame with films like Shor in the City, Badlapur, Hunterrr, Lust Stories, Andhadhun, etc. Her role in the thriller web series, Sacred Games garnered her applause from all corners. She became a household name with the numerous power-packed performances that she gave us in the last decade.

