Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Fans For 'Andhadhun Love' After Receiving National Film Award

Ayushmann Khurrana who has a series of projects lined up in his kitty won his first National Film Award for the film, Andhadhun. The actor was honored by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and later took to social media to thank his fans. For the event, the actor wore a quirky white kurta-churidar with a black overall. He shared the video clip saying, “Thank you for the #Andhadhun love.”.

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks his fans

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Surekha Sikri, Aditya Dhar and others received the National Film Award on Monday by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the ceremony. Bollywood actresses Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta hosted the prestigious 66th National Film Awards. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is giving the National Films Awards ceremony a miss as he is "down with fever". Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will host high tea for the winners later.

Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @ayushmannk for #Andhadhun for his powerful execution of a complex role of ‘now blind & now not blind’ character.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dIQXYgKVKe — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. He will once again be sharing screen space with actor Bhumi Pednekar after their recent movie Bala. Both will again share scree space in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to their earlier film Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which dealt with issues of self-esteem between a couple due to failed attempts at physical intimacy. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film with his debut director Shoojit Sircar titled Gulabo Sitabo along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Vicky Donor actor claimed that he feels honored to share the screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February 2020.

