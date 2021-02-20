Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals What Is Giving Him 'goosebumps', Pens Moving Note

Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to post a moving note to share his thoughts ahead of the big theatrical releases after almost a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including his own — Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that is set to release on July 9. "Accept the imperfections in you, in the material in hand and just leave it to the magic of cinema," Khurrana wrote.

Ayushmann's post received over 240,000 likes within an hour of sharing the note. He wrote, "Trying to read between the lines. When the director says Cut and one more, you think about the missing undertone. When you discover the undertone, the magic is nearly created. Nearly? Coz nothing is perfect. If you push yourself to achieve perfection, you’ll be consumed by the cynical side of yours. Accept the imperfections in you, in the material in hand and just leave it to the magic of cinema. The only aspiration should be empathy for the receiver of the message or your work of art. Pensive and hard hitting lines combined with simplicity of tonality is the key to receivers’ heart. May I always feel the excitement of a new comer. May I always feel vulnerable towards my craft and the circus around stardom and cinema. And lastly, can’t wait for the circus to begin. “In the cinemas near you” - the collective consumption of your work of labour with the “houseful” board hanging callously at the box office. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. Hope we are able to achieve it. Sigh. Till then let me romanticise the lonely process of acting with a cup of coffee and sides of my next scene."

His wife and author Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Beautiful" in the comments section. "Kuch serious baaat hai", wrote director Mukesh Chhabra. Manish Malhotra, Mouni Roy dropped a heart emoji while Mukti Mohan wrote, "And may you always stay this empathetic, sensitive and simple❤️ More power to you" [sic].

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the film titled Anek. Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 2020 release Gulabo Sitabo.

