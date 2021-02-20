Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes 'legend' Annu Kapoor On His 65th Birthday With Throwback Pics

As actor Annu Kapoor turned 65 on Saturday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to wish the 'legend'. The famous pair of Vicky Donor, Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana reunited after seven years in Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl.

Vicky shared two throwback pictures from their shoot and wrote, "Happy Birthday legend" in the end with his picture from Mr. India (where he played the role of a newspaper editor). Annu, who essayed the role of doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor, played the actor’s father in Dream Girl.

Annu Kapoor’s career in the entertainment industry spans over 30 years. The actor has dipped his toes in various forms of entertainment, namely theatre, cinema, television, and radio, among other things. He received National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Vicky Donor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the film titled Anek. Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 2020 release Gulabo Sitabo and has two more projects, romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and comedy Doctor G lined up.

