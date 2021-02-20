Ayushmann Khurrana's shirtless pic makes Varun Dhawan twist his 'hum shareef kya hue' line

There seems to be a new entrant in the list of male stars who love to flaunt their physiques on social media. Known for his blend of content-driven and commercial cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana has been posting shirtless pictures of late, and his recent announcement on the release date of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was also with a glimpse of his body. Varun Dhawan had a quirky reaction to his post, joking that others were jumping on the bandwagon of showing off their bodies, when he had become ‘shareef’ (noble).

Varun Dhawan’s reaction to Ayushmann Khurrana’s pic

Starting his message by calling Ayushmann ‘sir’, Varun Dhawan commented a modified version of the dialogue from his movie Dilwale, 'Hum shareef kya hue ... poori duniya hi badmash ban gayi'. Varun replaced ‘badmash’ (naughty) with how the world was removing their T-shirts. The Badlapur star added that his ‘brother man’ was looking ‘good.’

Not sure if Varun hinted at his marital status with the word ‘shareef’, having tied the knot with Natasha Dalal last month, but the fact remained that he continued to post shirtless pictures himself, the most recent being a week ago.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann had also twisted a popular ‘picture abhi baaki hai’ dialogue to state that both the film and the trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was left. He quipped that his shirtless picture was just to announce the release date of the movie. The love story also stars Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

