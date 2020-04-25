Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Valuable 'natural Protein Shake' Recipe For Lockdown; Read

"Uffff itniiii hotnesss kahan leke jaaaoge," wrote Aparshakti Khurrana after Ayushmann shared a 'curvy' picture of himself on Instagram. Sharing the recipe of a natural protein shake for lockdown, Ayushmann's 'hot' picture left Netizens and his industry friends staring at him (virtually).

Ayushmann wrote that Sattu powder with buttermilk is a recipe of a 'potent protein shake' for lockdown. Sattu, typically made of roasted Bengal gram, is the new superfood that people are adding in their diets. No stranger for the locals of Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, UP, and West Bengal, Sattu's health benefits are slowly reaching other parts of the country.

In the picture, Ayushmann is seen sipping from a mug, topless. Angad Bedi commented, "Whatey-Hottie", Maniesh Paul wrote, "Bas kar ladke (with a fire emoji)"

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his "caveman sessions" on Instagram

Ayushamnn Khurrana recently uploaded a video of his workout session on his Instagram. The Shubh Mangal Zada Saavdhaan actor seems to be hung up with the ongoing trend of Money Heist. This is easily seen through his workout session video as the show’s famous song, Bella Ciao is being played in the background.

He also captioned his story with, "caveman sessions". It is not surprising to hear Bella Ciao as it has gained massive popularity since it got featured in the Spanish television show, Money Heist.

Ayushmann's fit body was praised by many fans on Instagram.

