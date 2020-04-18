Ayushmann Khurrana Croons 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho', Calls It 'perfect Lockdown Song'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana suggested a 'perfect lockdown song’ which will help the people to keep themselves entertained. Also, he hinted at couples who can croon the track and impress their loved ones.

Ayushmann Khurrana croons track from his film

In the video, Ayushmann can be seen sitting with his guitar and spoke about the last song of the season. He also said that this song Mere Liye Tun Kafi Ho from his last venture Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is the perfect lockdown one in which couples or families can sing and entertain themselves. Ayushmann then crooned the song in his melodious voice and then informed his fans about the film which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. He told his fans that if they are finding ways to find entertainment in certain activities then watching the film with family is the best solution for it.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem for Frontline Warriors

Amid the lockdown, Ayushmann is actively sharing videos on social media where he can be seen spending the quarantine period doing things that are loved. Sometime back the Bala actor had expressed his gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline warriors by reciting a poem he wrote for them. “This is for all the Frontline Warriors -- fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus,” he tweeted along with the video. “Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind,” he added.

Ayushmann started the poem by highlighting the plight of a shop owner, and people residing in the buildings which have been sealed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Through the poem, he stressed that the situation is “collective karma of humankind”. The actor saluted the spirit of people working hard to ensure essential services reach people, healthcare officials, police and people working hard towards making it a clean and sanitized environment. He urged people to give respect to the frontline warriors, once this is over, saying “koi kaam chhota nahi Hota yeh baat apne paale bandh lena”.

