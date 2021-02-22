Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Anek' Gets A 2021 Theatrical Release Date, Actor Shares Note

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project Anek, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on September 17, makers announced on Monday. The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and reunites the duo after 2019's critically-acclaimed Article 15, which revolved around the caste divide in the country.

Anek is backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. "Naam #Anek, lekin release date ek! See you on September 17, 2021," the official handle of T-Series wrote.

The film went on floors in the last week of January and will be extensively shot across the North East. This is the second 2021 film release announcement for Khurrana, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle to post a moving note to share his thoughts ahead of the big theatrical releases after almost a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including his own — Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that is set to release on July 9. "Accept the imperfections in you, in the material in hand and just leave it to the magic of cinema," Khurrana wrote as he shared a picture from the sets of Anek.

Ayushmann's post received over 240,000 likes within an hour of sharing the note. He wrote, "Trying to read between the lines. When the director says Cut and one more, you think about the missing undertone. When you discover the undertone, the magic is nearly created. Nearly? Coz nothing is perfect. If you push yourself to achieve perfection, you’ll be consumed by the cynical side of yours. Accept the imperfections in you, in the material in hand and just leave it to the magic of cinema. The only aspiration should be empathy for the receiver of the message or your work of art. Pensive and hard hitting lines combined with simplicity of tonality is the key to receivers’ heart. May I always feel the excitement of a new comer. May I always feel vulnerable towards my craft and the circus around stardom and cinema. And lastly, can’t wait for the circus to begin. “In the cinemas near you” - the collective consumption of your work of labour with the “houseful” board hanging callously at the box office. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. Hope we are able to achieve it. Sigh. Till then let me romanticise the lonely process of acting with a cup of coffee and sides of my next scene."

'Taboo topics need to be addressed': Ayushmann Khaurrana on 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes 'legend' Annu Kapoor on his 65th birthday with throwback pics

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.