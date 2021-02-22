'Taboo topics need to be addressed': Ayushmann Khaurrana on 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Instagram and penned a note while celebrating one year of his critically acclaimed film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan. The actor has earned praises for impeccable acting skills and breaking stereotype with a portrayal of iconic characters on the silver screen. In the movie Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, Ayushmann addressed a real-life issue and he played the role of a homosexual man. He represented the issues and struggles faced by the community in a light-hearted, yet sensitive movie. In the note, the actor explained breaking taboos and changing the mindset of the people through the power of cinema.

Ayushmann on addressing social issues through his film

Ayushmann shared a series of still from the film where he could be seen speaking about homophobia with a loudspeaker in his hand wearing a rainbow cape. While captioning the post, the Freak Girl actor wrote, "Taboo topics need to be constantly addressed through our cinema because it can really help alter the mindset of people. It takes a lot of time and effort to normalise taboo subjects and bring about constructive changes in society". He further added, "I'm glad that we tried to contribute towards making the conversation about same-sex relationships in India mainstream through Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

The light-hearted romantic comedy film was successfully taken as a progressive step towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court. The film was helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and it is a sequel to the 2017 Ayuhsmann and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, the film also starred Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around Aman and Kartik, who work together in New Delhi, and later when their romantic relationship blossoms they decide to visit Allahabad on the occasion of Aman’s sister's wedding to confront Aman’s educated parents. But their journey takes a different turn. Aman, as a small-town guy, fears the impact of his confrontation with his parents. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the film titled Anek. Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 2020 release Gulabo Sitabo.

