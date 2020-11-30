Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Father-in-law On His Birthday; Tahira Pens Emotional Message

Ayushmann Khurrana's father-in-law Yajan Kashyap turned a year older on Monday and the actor took to his Instagram handle to wish the 'most handsome' person. Sharing a picture of Yajan Kashyap, Khurrana wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most handsome and young at heart person. My father-in-law."

Ayushmann's wife and author Tahira Kashyap also penned a beautiful message for her father and wrote, "My handsome birthday boy! His favourite filter is the sun, favourite soap is liril, favourite shampoo is liril soap, favourite conditioner (that’s just a conditioning for mind) , favourite cream-none, sunscreen-none. A simple, intelligent man who gets ready everyday at 9am no matter what. He loves his lawn. He tends to it. Flowers and greenery give him happiness."

"He lives by the principle of kindness. His tone has never differed according to different audience. He indulges an electricitian equally as he would an IAS officer. He has taught me values like humanity, integrity, strong character and above all to pray for happiness. Now you know my father a bit better. His virtues make him handsome, his deeds make him adorable.... no amount of creams and sunscreens can bring that inner glow!Happy birthday papa.You be the best," Tahira further wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh for the shoots of his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor who is in his hometown chose to check-in at a hotel. He chose not to go home due to the coronavirus threat and the risk he could put his family in.

Ayushmann told Hindustan Times, “I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

