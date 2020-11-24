Ayushmann Khurrana Misses His 'warm Human' Tahira Kashyap, Check Their 'cheesy' Banter

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashique in his hometown is missing his wife Tahira Kashyap back in Mumbai. The actor shared a beautiful picture of his wife on his Instagram story where she can be seen sitting beside a heater. While captioning the story, the actor expressed his love for his wife.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's 'cheesy' banter

In the post, Ayushmann wrote, "Missing this warm human." Seeing the cute post for her from Ayushmann, Tahira could not resist reposting it. But, her reply to the AndhaDhun actor has left the internet gushing over their mushy romance. She expressed that she too is waiting for him to be home with her. She wrote, "Heheh and when it comes to geri, I happily waited for this cute boy and still do (cheesy but true)" The cute love banter between the adorable couple has just taken the Internet by storm.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Family's Diwali Is 'socially-distanced', 'masked' & All Things Royal

Read: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's 'cuckoo' Photos Compel Hubby Ayushmann To Leave A Flirty Remark

Earlier, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram story where he can be seen practicing social distancing with ‘sagi biwi’ (Real wife) Tahira Kashyap during Diwali celebrations. "I am practicing social distancing with my real wife these days. What are these days? Happy Choti Diwali from us" wrote Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh for the shoots of his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor who is in his hometown chose to check-in at a hotel. He chose not to go home due to the coronavirus threat and the risk he could put his family in.

Ayushmann told Hindustan Times, “I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

Read: Tahira Kashyap Kick-starts Diwali Decoration With Kids, Jokes 'you Can Hire Us Too'

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Practices Social Distancing From Wife Tahira Kashyap; Shares Picture

(Image credit: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.