Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Birthday Wishes For Brother Aparshakti On His 33rd Birthday

Ayushmann Khurana took to his Instagram to wish his younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, as the latter celebrates his 33rd birthday today on November 18, 2020. Ayushmann shared two pictures with his brother and also a childhood story which he claims to have told no one in the caption of the pictures. Take a look at the post.

Ayushmann Khurana’s birthday wish for Aparshakti

Ayushmann shared on his Instagram two pictures with brother Aparshakti Khurana as he wished him on his 33rd birthday today on November 18, 2020. The actor shared two pictures of them together, the first is a black and white image and the other has the two brothers in funky clothes wherein Aparshakti sports a graphic tee saying, ‘I’m With My Dream Girl’. In the caption of the post, Ayushmann has shared a childhood story that he claims to not have shared with anyone earlier, about the day when Aparshakti was born and how his birth made him forget all his pain.

He wrote, “When you were born, I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana. Love you!” followed by a single red heart.

Fans' reactions

Tahira Kashyap also took to her Instagram stories as she wished Aparshakti on his special day. She shared a picture of the two together and put a ‘birthday boy’ and ‘balloon’ GIF on top of his head. In her message she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the sunshine of our family! Lots of love and happiness always’ after which she tagged him and followed it with a bunch of emojis.

