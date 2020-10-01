Annu Kapoor Net Worth Proves His Journey From 'Mandi' To 'Khuda Hafiz' Has Been Smooth

Annu Kapoor is a very popular actor, TV presenter, social worker and has been recognised for his brilliant theatre work over the years. The actor revealed on a laughter comedy show that a director had once mistaken him for Anil Kapoor and he received a bigger cheque. Annu Kapoor has been in the entertainment industry since 1979, here are details about his net worth.

Net worth of Annu Kapoor

According to Networthroll.com, Annu Kapoor’s net worth is $12 million. This is over Rs 87 crores when converted to INR. Kapoor has several luxury cars in his name like Mercedes Benz and BMW Z. He also has his own home in Mumbai where he lives with his family.

Source of income

Annu Kapoor’s career spans over 30 years in the entertainment industry. The actor has dipped his toes in various forms of entertainment, namely theatre, cinema, television, and radio, among other things. He has also directed a film which won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in the year 1994.

Annu Kapoor has also endorsed several brands and ad campaigns. The actor also charges fees to appear in events and ceremonies.

Career in films

Annu Kapoor had made his film debut with Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Mandi in the year 1983. The actor is remembered for numerous films like Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB 2,7 Khoon Maaf and The Fakir Of Venice.

TV

Annu Kapoor is remembered for presenting shows like Close Up Antakshari, Golden Era with Annu Kapoor, Junoon Kuch Kar Dikhane Ka and Idea Jalsa.

Awards

On the official website of Annu Kapoor, it has been stated that the actor has been honoured with several prestigious awards.

He directed and produced his first movie ‘Abhay’ in 1994, for which he received National Award. First time in Indian film history Till date Annu Kapoor has received 7 glorious awards which include the National Award for his role in Shoojit Sarkar’s film ‘Vicky Donor’ in 2012.

Screen Award for Best Comedian Apsara

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor

Produced and organized singing and dancing event show at Mathura titled as ‘Ek Sunhari Shyam’

Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Apsara Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role

IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor

TOIFA Award 2013 for Best Supporting Actor

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image credits: Annu Kapoor's official website (http://annukapoor.com/)

