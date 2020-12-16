Annu Kapoor On Censorship On OTT Platforms: 'Self-control Is Better Than Censorship'

Actor Annu Kapoor recently shed light on the topic of censorship on OTT platforms. Annu Kapoor, who will soon be seen in a new web series Paurashpur, spoke elaborately on these topics with Free Press Journal.

Annu Kapoor speaks about censorship on OTT platforms

Annu Kapoor spoke about the censorship issue when it comes to OTT platforms. Over the course of time, India has adapted to the OTT platforms for entertainment and have widened the reach for content. The actor spoke about it and said that he believes self-control is better than censorship when it comes to monitoring the OTT platforms content. Over the years, despite the mammoth rise in OTT content with several major releases and series, the platform witnessed its fair share of backlash. A number of groups have expressed their opinions on certain issues that have been portrayed wrongly. Thus the debate for censorship of OTT platforms emerged as a topic of significance. Annu Kapoor placed his points forward on what he thinks on the issue amid the release of his most recent work, Paurashpur.

Further, the actor spoke about Bollywood films not making it to the Oscars. The actor said that he has noticed that a number of films in Bollywood are too commercial and not realistic. Therefore, he felt that this causes the right films to not be sent to the Oscars, depriving Bollywood out of the Oscar race. Further, Annu Kapoor added that one cannot simply let out an excuse saying that people don’t like good films. The actor opposed this stance and said that one must promote good filmmakers who are not run by the mill, according to the news portal.

The actor also spoke on the reopening of movie thaetres that were shut owing to the pandemic. The veteran actor said that movie theatres will continue to exist. Further, the actor added that he was fairly impressed to see how the film industry adapted to change in terms of the pandemic. He praised the filmmakers who came out with interesting films during this time. He also shed light on the fact that filmmakers and the rest of the staff have worked with limited resources in these times to deliver some of the best content available.

