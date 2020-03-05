Ayushmann Khurrana's Music Videos That Won Millions Of Hearts; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has garnered much recognition among the audiences and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also got a huge thumbs up from LGBTQ supporters. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's drama flick has been making headlines for an engaging storyline that revolves around a same-sex love story. Apart from Ayushmann's remarkable acting, he is also known to be a notable singer and writer. That being said, let's take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's best song videos.

O Heeriye

O Heeriye is an album single of Ayushmann Khurrana. The soft-rock song features the Andhadhun actor expressing his feelings towards his lover, Rhea Chakraborty. The music, as well as lyrics of this song, are done by Ayushmann and Rochak Kohli.

Meri Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

As per fan reviews, Ayushmann Khurrana's vocals sound amazing with the use of the acoustic guitar as a leading instrument. Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho also reminds about his first-song Paani Da. The song received more than 12 million views on YouTube. The video song portrays Ayushmann and Jitnedra's budding love story.

Yahin Hoon Main

Yahin Hoon Main is another album song sung by Ayushmann Khurrana. The romantic song features Ayushmann and Yami Gautam. Rochak Kohli and Ayushmann Khurrana are behind the music of the song. Meanwhile, the lyrics are penned Gautam Govind Sharma and Gurpreet Saini.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Mitti Di Khushboo is also Ayushmann's album song. The romantic number shows him reminiscing about his lover. The lyrics are penned by Rochak Kohli, Gurpreet Saini, and Gautam Govind Sharma. Rochak has also composed the song.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is a family comedy-drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar the film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is reported to release in April 2020.

