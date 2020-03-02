Ayushmann Khurrana's Most Loved On-screen Romantic Scenes

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been earning much appreciation from the audiences and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also got a huge thumbs up from LGBTQ supporters. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's drama flick has been making headlines for an engaging storyline that revolves around same-sex love story. That being said, check out some of the most loved on-screen romantic scenes of the actor:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan kissing scene

Ayushmann Khurrana's kissing scenes from all his flicks are one of the attractions of the movie. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is also garnering similar fame. However, here Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen indulging in a same-sex kiss. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's romantic scenes between Ayushmann and Jitendra are also being hugely lauded.

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns Rs 50 crore

Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor

Pani Da Rang is a love song from Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film Vicky Donor. The romantic song marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's love journey in the film. In Pani Da Rang, Ayushmann as Vicky is seen playing the guitar, trying to impress Yami.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Vicky Donor's' lesser known facts; Find them out here

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - the first kiss

One of Ayushmann Khurrana's best romantic scenes from his Bollywood flick is from the first installment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In the scene, Khurrana drops Bhumi Pednekar at her home and while saying goodbye, he attempts to kiss her. In the first attempt, he fails terribly with the helmet glass down. Later, he makes up to Bhumi in a romantic way. Check out the scene.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor': Top reasons why you should watch the film

Ayushmann Khurrana's Mera Mann Khene Laga

Mera Mann Khene Laga is another much-loved romantic song of Ayushmann Khurrana. The song is from his love story flick, Nautanki Saala. Even though the film did not do well on the big screen, Mera Mann Khene Laga churned out millions of views. In the song, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen going gaga over the lead star in a romantic way and with cute gestures.

Also Read | 3 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is a must watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.