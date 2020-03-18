The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana's Poem On 'Ameer-Gareeb' Amid Coronavirus Will Leave You Emotional

Bollywood News

Amid Coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt poem. Netizens call it 'emotional and apt'. Read

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann

Amid Coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt poem. Drawing comparison between 'Ameer' and 'Gareeb' (Rich & poor) in these difficult times, Khurrana's poem has been etched out correctly in just a few words, fans believe.

Rangoli Chandel slams American newspaper for its post on India's Coronavirus situation

Khurrana's poem was mainly for those people (daily wage workers, low-income group) who have been affected the most during the pandemic. He wrote, "Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya, Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein."

(Translation: Now a rich person's every day is a Sunday and a poor is waiting for his Monday. Now a rich is spending time with their family, and a poor is waiting for his employment)

Calling it an apt poem, Netizens praised Ayushmann's prose and said they were heart-touching.

Netizens React

As shootings of all films and shows have been halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ayushmann seems to be spending quality time with his family. He was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which emerged out as a hit at the box office. He has two more films in his kitty -- Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Anubhav Sinha’s next thriller.

 

 

First Published:
