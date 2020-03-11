'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan Comments On Kangana Ranaut's Films, Rangoli Chandel Reacts

'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan's comments on Kangana Ranaut's films created quite a stir on Twitter on Wednesday. Khan in an interview with a leading local publication said that Kangana tried achieving success with female-oriented film Manikarnika but eventually incurred a huge loss due to a big budget.

Khan also claimed that Ranaut's next film 'Dhaakad' has also been canned. Reacting to his negative statements, Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel didn't leave a chance to bash the director in a series of tweets. Comparing his latest release Baaghi 3's collection to Manikarnika's box-office, Rangoli sent a message to Ahmed Khan saying, 'First cross Rs. 102 crore in India and then we shall talk.'

Rangoli also called Ahmed Khan an "atrocious filmmaker who hasn't made a good film to date." Dhakaad producer Sohail Maklai who isn't active on Twitter was also furious reading Khan's comments. He cleared the air and said, "Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020!" [sic]

In no time Rangoli Chandel clarified that Ahmed Khan called Kangana Ranaut and apologised. "Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up," she tweeted. Dhaakad director also took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false.A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for.DHAAKAD is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this June" [sic]

With Uri third week being bigger than its first week and Thakeray clash no extended holiday, Manikarnika did 45cr weekend, Chillar Ahmad Khan after War success and huge franchise Solo release double of Manikarnika budget did 49 weekend — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Not only he made a tacky film but so far even after two Holi Hollidays film dragging itself to 65... he is saying Manikarnika made with a budget of 75cr which did 102cr in India and 53ce worldwide is a waste of money, kahan asli dard ho raha hai? Nemardagi pe ya mullagiri pe? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Ek nakamyaab filmmaker Ahmad Khan jisne aaj tak ek aachchi film nahin banaye,woh not only India mein big hit Manikarnika magar Japan mein broke all records se itni jalan rakhta hai kyun?This is the mediocrity I was talking about this morning kyunki khud ko film nahin banani aati. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Ahmad Khan atrocious film maker sunn Dhakaad bhi ban rahi hai Thalaivi bhi ban rahi hai Tejas bhi ban rahi and and all are as big as Manikarnika budget, cos only solo Kangana films have managed to cross 100, first TWMR and now Manikarnika many more to come ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one .... https://t.co/9F3AcD8hh2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

