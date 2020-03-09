The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's Promotional Outfits For 'Panga' Are Inspiration To Up Your Style Game

Bollywood News

'Panga' is going to be released soon. Kangana Ranaut, along with the cast is busy with the promotions of the film. Here are her promotional outfits.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Panga was released recently. The movie's story is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It depicts her triumphs and struggles as she attempts to restart her career. It also shows how she overcomes stereotypes, reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful.

The cast of Panga includes Kangana Ranaut, Jessie Gill, Richa Chadda, and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was released on January 24, 2020. Check out Kangana's promotional outfits for the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana is known for her slick style. This enables her to look elegant and fashionable with minimum effort. The actor always carries herself well and continues to give us some major style goals. The floral headband suits her entire look.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Indira Jaising For "forgive Like Sonia" Appeal Over Nirbhaya Rapists

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

The actor is donning a blend of traditional Indian with a touch of Chinese style. The actor looks sharp in the yellow outfit and is rocking a stylish pose as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana can be seen in a beautifully embroidered salwar suit here. She is also wearing high heels and earrings. Her fans are certainly loving the look for the promotions of the film Panga.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Pick For The 'Panga King' Of The Indian Cricket Team 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 

 

First Published:
