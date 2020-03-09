Kangana Ranaut's Promotional Outfits For 'Panga' Are Inspiration To Up Your Style Game

Panga was released recently. The movie's story is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It depicts her triumphs and struggles as she attempts to restart her career. It also shows how she overcomes stereotypes, reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful.

The cast of Panga includes Kangana Ranaut, Jessie Gill, Richa Chadda, and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was released on January 24, 2020. Check out Kangana's promotional outfits for the film.

Kangana is known for her slick style. This enables her to look elegant and fashionable with minimum effort. The actor always carries herself well and continues to give us some major style goals. The floral headband suits her entire look.

The actor is donning a blend of traditional Indian with a touch of Chinese style. The actor looks sharp in the yellow outfit and is rocking a stylish pose as well.

Kangana can be seen in a beautifully embroidered salwar suit here. She is also wearing high heels and earrings. Her fans are certainly loving the look for the promotions of the film Panga.

