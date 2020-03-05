Kangana Ranaut Gets Ready To Lose 20 Kgs For Tejas & Dhaakad, Gained It For Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut leaves no stone unturned to prep for her roles and to get into the skin of the character assigned to her. The actor will be seen in the upcoming biographical drama Thalaivi, directed by A.L Vijay, in the role of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter account earlier on Wednesday and shared a few photos of the actor and revealed that Kangana has had to gain 20kg weight for the role. She also revealed that as soon as the shoot for Thalaivi wraps up, Kangana will have to shed the weight for other films.

Only last schedule to go for #Thalaivi Kangana has gained 20 kgs weight, After 2 months she starts #Tejas & #Dhaakad.... will she be able to shed that weight, let’s see 😛 pic.twitter.com/CC410XdPuj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kangana Ranaut's team has posted a video of her at the gym as she gears up for the challenge to lose the extra kilos. Kangana can be seen talking to her trainer about setting goals and deadlines to lose weight for her upcoming films, Tejas and Dhaakad. The post was captioned with the words, "✨ ISSA TRANSFORMATION GOAL✨

#KanganaRanaut has 2 months in hand and 20 tough kilos to lose for her fierce character in #Dhaakad!! Here's to her ambitious, goal-oriented, and perfectionist spirit. ❤"

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

