The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Baaghi 3' Breaks Records In Gujarat, Surpasses 'Tanhaji' And 'Dabangg 3' Collections

Bollywood News

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, which has managed to surpass 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and 'Dabangg 3' collections in Gujarat.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of A martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Attends 'Baaghi 3' Screening At Bandra Along With Sister Krishna Shroff

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. While Baaghi 3 has impressed masses with its gripping plot and jaw-dropping stunt sequences, the film has also managed to rake in great business at the ticket counters. As per a recent box office report, the film has now managed to cross the collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Dabangg 3 in Gujarat. Here are the details.

Also Read | Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Slams The 'Where's The Plot?' Critics, Questions Their Logic

Baaghi 3 breaks records

As reported by a leading news tabloid, Baaghi 3 has successfully managed to surpass the collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in Gujarat, as the film has collected ₹11.50 crores in just five days. It seems like the festival of Holi has played a huge part in Baaghi 3's collections, as it is the only film of the year that has performed exceedingly well in the circuit. Despite receiving strong competitions from films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Thappad, Baaghi 3 continues to attract footfalls in theatres. Take a look:

Also Read | Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Slams The 'Where's The Plot?' Critics, Questions Their Logic

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Attends 'Baaghi 3' Screening At Bandra Along With Sister Krishna Shroff

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS