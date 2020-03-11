'Baaghi 3' Breaks Records In Gujarat, Surpasses 'Tanhaji' And 'Dabangg 3' Collections

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of A martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. While Baaghi 3 has impressed masses with its gripping plot and jaw-dropping stunt sequences, the film has also managed to rake in great business at the ticket counters. As per a recent box office report, the film has now managed to cross the collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Dabangg 3 in Gujarat. Here are the details.

Baaghi 3 breaks records

As reported by a leading news tabloid, Baaghi 3 has successfully managed to surpass the collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in Gujarat, as the film has collected ₹11.50 crores in just five days. It seems like the festival of Holi has played a huge part in Baaghi 3's collections, as it is the only film of the year that has performed exceedingly well in the circuit. Despite receiving strong competitions from films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Thappad, Baaghi 3 continues to attract footfalls in theatres. Take a look:

#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

#Baaghi3 stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [#Holi], post 3 pm onwards... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr. Total: ₹ 62.89 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2020

