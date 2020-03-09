Tiger Shroff Attends 'Baaghi 3' Screening At Bandra Along With Sister Krishna Shroff

Baaghi 3 has been creating quite some hype ever since its release on March 7, 2020. The lead actor of the film, Tiger Shroff joined his fans in watching the film at one of the busiest theatres. He was also accompanied by his sister Krishna.

Tiger Shroff watches Baaghi 3 with fans and sister

The pictures of Tiger Shroff attending a show of his film has been doing the rounds on social media lately. The actor was seen with his sister Krishna Shroff at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra. He was seen wearing an all-black comfortable outfit which consisted of a black sweatshirt and a pair of Black pants. His sister, on the other hand, was seen wearing an olive green top and a pair of grey stretch pants. She has also tied a grey sweater around her waist. Photographer Viral Bhayani has mentioned in the caption how their appearance at the theatre was a bold move as the crowd here is known for their wild behaviour. Have a look at the pictures of them attending the show here:

Read Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Amusing Anecdote Of His Kids And Tiger Shroff On 'Baaghi 3' Sets

Also read 'Baaghi 3' BO Collections: Tiger Shroff-starrer Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark In Its First Weekend

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an action drama film released in the first half of March. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan while the story has been written by Anand Shankar. The film revolves around a man and his brother who are being targeted by international criminals. Baaghi 3 stars actors like Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. Have a look at the poster of the film here:

Image Courtesy: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Read 'Baaghi 3': BTS Pics Of Tiger Shroff With Shraddha Kapoor And Vijay Varma

Also read 'Baaghi 3': Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees A Massive Drop On Day 2, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.