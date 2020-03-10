Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Slams The 'Where's The Plot?' Critics, Questions Their Logic

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's high octane film Baaghi 3 surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the ticketing counters on its opening weekend. However, while the Box Office numbers look strong, several viewers and critics have claimed that it lacks a 'logical plot'. The remark gave rise to a massive debate on the Internet.

Ahmed Khan lashes out

In an interview with a leading media publication, the director Ahmed Khan lashed out at trolls and confronts them by saying that questions as such would not have been asked if the same would have happened in Hollywood. He further states that people have considered the action in Baaghi 3 better than the second installment which means that the question of logic is 'irrelevant'.

Baaghi 3 released in 4400 screens in India and 1100 screens in the overseas market with a worldwide total of 5500 screens. This made it Tiger Shroff's widest release, as per reports. The movie has bought in Rs 13.03 crores from the international markets, as per reports.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film with Tiger Shroff returning in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

