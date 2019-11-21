Baaghi 3' S Latest Schedule Being Filmed In Serbia; Tiger Shroff Shares Pictures From Set

Fans will once again see Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. They have teamed up and are filming for the same in Belgrade, Serbia. Not just shooting, but reportedly Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have been sightseeing in Serbia on their day-offs as well. They never miss having fun along with their work. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have shared a few photos from Serbia. Shraddha has posted a couple of photos on her social media handle, and Tiger Shroff took to Instagram today and shared a picture.

Tiger Shroff poses with Sajid and Ahmed from the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia

Tiger Shroff posted a photo on his Instagram story with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan. Shraddha Kapoor was not seen in the picture. Tiger is seen in his shoot outfit, and a few burn scars on his head to film an action sequence. He has struck a cool pose while holding the clapboard along with Sajid and Ahmed. Baaghi 3 is the second time that Shraddha and Tiger are collaborating for this franchise.

As mentioned above, not just Tiger Shroff, but also Shraddha Kapoor has posted a few pictures from Serbia. According to Bollywood gossip, Shraddha will be seen essaying the role of an air hostess in the movie. Reportedly, Ankita Lokhande will play her sister in the film. The release of Baaghi 3 is planned for 2020.

