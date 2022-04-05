Actor Irrfan Khan's demise in April 2020 has left a void in the industry. His sudden death shook the whole film fraternity. Irrfan Khan played some remarkable characters on-screen that fans still hold close to their hearts. The actor's family, fans and well-wishers often take to their social media handles and remember the iconic actor.

Following his father's footsteps, Irrfan Khan's son Babil is gearing up for his debut in Bollywood. Babil is often seen remembering his father. Recently, the actor opened up on his mother Sutapa Sikdar's sacrifices and contributions to Irrfan Khan's career.

Babil opens up on Sutapa Sikdar's contributions and sacrifices

In a recent chat with GQ, the debutant opened up on her mother's sacrifices and revealed that his father would not have been where he is without his mumma's sacrifices. Adding to this Babil said-

"She -sacrificed her career to raise us and make sure Baba’s work continued uninterrupted. And let me tell you, she’s a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must’ve killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He’d be nothing without her. And I don’t think she gets enough ¬credit. Not even from Baba. It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success”

Babil Khan on the professional front

On the work front, Babil Khan is all set for his debut in Bollywood in Anvita Dutt's directorial Qala which also features Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is kept under the wraps as fans await more details of the venture. Apart from that he also has Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men alongside R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu in his kitty.

Image: Instagram@babil.i.k