Babil Khan 'panics' When He Tries His 'best To Look Good On Camera'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared how 'one panics when they try to look good' if a camera captures them suddenly. Khan shared a video, which features his friend recording a filter-video of herself, as she shifts the angle towards Babil Khan. Take a look at the video.

Babil Khan's fun video

With the video, Babil Khan also shared several cupid emoticons. In his caption, Babil Khan wrote, ‘When the camera catches you and you do your best to look good but alas you panic’. Soon after he shared the video on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and enquired about the girl in the video. Some fans also mentioned that the video was ‘cuteness overloaded’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Babil’s video.

Fans react:

Babil Khan recently penned a long note on Instagram in the loving memory of his father. Sharing a few pictures of the late actor and himself, Babil Khan, in his caption, mentioned that he is ready to ‘give every cell in his presence’ to remember Irrfan Khan’s ‘skin’. More so, Babil added that in a search to feel Irrfan Khan close, ‘his spinal cord rotates and soul can implode’.

He also mentioned that Irrfan pushed through demons up in his feelings and 'no one got it'. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute due to a colon infection. He was 53. Irrfan Khan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons- Baabil Khan and Ayan Khan.

Before his untimely demise, Irrfan Khan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

(Image credits: Babil Khan's Instagram)

