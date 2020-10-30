Danny Elfman Releases First Solo Song 'Happy' After 36 Years, Watch

Singer and songwriter Danny Elfman's new single called Happy recently premiered on YouTube. Happy is Danny Elfman's first solo pop song in 36 years and a delight for Oingo Boingo fans who have been asking for a new song from the artist for quite some time now. Take a look at the music video and see what Danny Elfman had to say about his latest music.

Danny Elfman's latest song

A very weird and eerie video by the singer, fans can spot singer Elfman’s face go through many changes in the video. Fans also see Danny Elfman's eyeballs pop out and his face decay at one point. The video is very appropriately Halloween themed and at one point, fans see puppies turn into skeletons too. The video has many more such instances and overall has been described as a song that is 'weird' yet a 'delight' to see.

This is also the first song that has released after Danny Elfman's breakup with his band Oingo Boingo. Oingo Boingo was a waveband and was formed by Danny in 1979. The band was known for their high energy concerts and unusual music. After a while, the band also shifted to making rock music. A few of the most famous songs by the band were "Only a Lad", "Dead Man's Party" and "Weird Science".

Danny Elfman recently talked to Variety to explain a bit about the song. He started his interview by mentioning that he had written the song ‘Happy’ to perform at Coachella 2020. He further added that the song was written to be 'an absurd anti-pop song' and also the basic tune had been designed to be something simple that 'degrades into something more subversive'. Danny Elfman's macabre song has cynical lyrics and he added that the song represented how he felt about living in the world right now.

Talking a bit more about the song, the singer added that Haloween was his 'Big Night' and that for Oingo Boingo Halloween concerts were ' special events and our biggest shows of the year.' He further added that the day was quite special for him.

