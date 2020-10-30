On Ananya Panday's Birthday, Dad Chunky & Mom Bhavana Pour In Love With Throwback Pics

Ananya Panday turned 22 on October 30, Friday. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, daddy Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of him with Ananya to wish the latter on her birthday. He posted a picture wherein Ananya can be seen in her father's arms.

While Chunky donned a neon green tee, Ananya looks stunning sporting a jacket. Panday simply wrote in his caption, "Happy happy happy happy birthday my â¤ @ananyapanday ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¾ðŸ¥‚ðŸ˜˜". Take a look at Chunky Panday's wish for his daughter Ananya.

Ananya Panday turns 22

Fans wish Ananya Panday

Several celebs and fans wished Ananya Panday in the comment section. Actors like Malaika Arora, Dino Morea also extended wishes in the comments section. While Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday darling @ananyapanday ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—", Dino Morea added, "Happy birthday @ananyapanday ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—". One of the users commented, ''Best father daughter duoâ¤ï¸ happy birthday ananya ðŸŒŸ itni khubsurat family se milke zindagi mera khushaaal hogyaðŸŒŸ best and beautiful panday family ever .. All family members are beautiful loving and humble ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ always dua for you all". Another fan comment read as, "Happy Birthday Beta ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜god bless youðŸ¥°ðŸ˜ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠðŸŽ‚ðŸ«". Take a look at more wishes for Ananya Panday.

Image Credits - Chunky Panday Instagram Comment Section

On Ananya Panday's birthday, mother Bhavana Pandey also shared a post on social media wishing the actor. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of Ananya posing near a lake. Bhavana Panday penned a beautiful caption for her daughter. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!!! Love you the mostest !!!! Keep smiling !!! Keep shining !!!! ♥ï¸♥ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸŒˆðŸŒˆðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— @ananyapanday".

Personalties like Malaika Arora, Delnaaz Iraani, Ayesha Shroff, Namrata Shirodkar and many others were seen wishing the star in Bhavana's post. While Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday to ur gorgeous gurl ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—", Delnaaz added, "Happy birthday darling â¤ï¸ananya ðŸ˜˜ðŸŒ»ðŸŒ·god bless you". Ayesha commented, "Happy birthday Ananya!!!ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Happy birthday Ananya!!!ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸", while Namrata wished, "Happy birthday ðŸ¥³ darling Ananya ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸stay blessed ðŸ˜˜".

