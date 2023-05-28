Babil Khan Remembers His Father Irrfan Khan At IIFA 2023 As He Wins Best Debut Actor Award

Babil Khan remembered his father Irrfan Khan as he attended the IIFA 2023 Awards and shared some of his sweet memories with him. The Qala actor recently made an appearance at the awards ceremony with his mother Sutapa Sikdar in Abu Dhabi. At the event, the actor talked about his baba and opened up about his feelings.

In a conversation with ANI, Babil Khan recalled the time with his father and said, "I miss him every day of my life." He further disclosed that while growing up he did not have many friends and his father was the only friend he could look up to. He said that laughing with his baba was his fondest memory. Babil was further asked if he would like to recreate any Irrfan Khan performance on stage, to which he responded by saying no. The actor said that his father did really well and he would not try to recreate his performance.

Babil Khan won Best Debut Actor (Male) at IIFA 2023

Babil Khan has been following the footsteps of his father ever since he made his debut in the film industry. Recently, he bagged the IIFA trophy for Best Debut Male for his movie Qala. He played the role of Jagan Batwal in the film, who was a singer by profession. However, he died by suicide in the movie after he lost his voice. The star cast of the film included Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover, and others. Qala was released on OTT last year and received a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Babil Khan work front

Babil Khan is currently gearing up for his web series titled The Railway Men. The series will be inspired by events that spiraled after the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The show will feature the employees of Bhopal railway station saving thousands of lives after the tragedy. The series is helmed by Shiv Rawail and will feature R. Madhavan, Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Khan in prominent roles.