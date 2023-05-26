Babil Khan Has Sweet Interaction With Paparazzi, Says 'agar Main Aapko Bhool...'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, displayed his humility while conversing with the paps in a heartwarming encounter at the airport. Accompanied by his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, Babil engaged in a brief discussion with photographers, expressing his aspirations for success in the film industry. The encounter was captured in a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, which quickly garnered attention.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, cap, sneakers, orange pants, and a denim jacket, Babil posed alongside his mother, who sported an all-black look. During the interaction, Babil conveyed his dedication, saying mehnant karunga jaan se (I will work hard with all my heart). When a photographer requested him not to forget the paparazzi once he achieved success, Babil responded with the utmost sweetness, stating agar main aapko bhool gaya to main nahi ban paunga (If I forget you, I won't be able to become who I am).

The sincerity and modesty exhibited by Babil deeply touched fans. Many praised his genuine nature and humility, drawing comparisons to his late father, Irrfan Khan. One fan remarked, “Very humble and genuine guy,” while another commented, “Same like Daddy”. Babil’s down-to-earth demeanor evoked memories of his father, with another user stating, “He reminds us of his father”.

Babil Khan's work front

Last year, Babil made his Hindi film debut in the Netflix movie Qala, where he showcased his acting prowess alongside Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Building on his initial success, he is now set to appear in the web series The Railway Men, which draws inspiration from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Babil’s journey in the film industry has only just begun, but his interaction with the paps demonstrates his sincere dedication and appreciation for those who have supported him along the way. With his father’s legacy in mind, Babil is poised to carve out his own path, and fans eagerly await his future projects, eager to witness the talent and humility that have already made a lasting impression.